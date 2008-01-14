Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

January 14, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Hikal, a custom chemical manufacturer in India, has signed a long-term agreement to supply active pharmaceutical ingredients to Pfizer. Although terms were not disclosed, Hikal expects the contract to have a substantial impact on its business in coming years.

Perstorp has purchased the neopentyl glycol business of Zibo Linzi Yongliu Chemical Industry. The business, which is expected to generate 2008 sales of about $47 million, operates a 20,000-metric-ton-per-year neopentyl glycol plant in Zibo City, China. There, Perstorp already operates a trimethylolpropane plant, which it acquired last year.

Nova Chemicals will spend $80 million to boost polyethylene capacity by 250 million lb per year in Ontario. Over the next two years, the company will expand its low-density polyethylene and optimize a high-density polyethylene plant in Mooretown. It is also conducting improvement projects on high- and linear low-density polyethylene plants in Corunna.

BASF is expanding a plant in Nanjing, China, that makes the plasticizer precursors n-butanol and 2-ethylhexanol. The more than 20% expansion, to 305,000 metric tons per year, should be complete by the end of 2008. The plant will be supported by a plasticizer applications laboratory BASF just inaugurated in Shanghai.

ChemDiv, a provider of commercial chemical libraries, and eMolecules, a chemical structures search engine, have launched a new Internet-based service for finding and purchasing compounds for drug discovery. Online searching will cover more than 500,000 compounds in ChemDiv's catalog.

DSM will invest roughly $22 million to build a plant in Meppen, Germany, for wet polyesters and other specialty resins. The plant will be completed in the first half of 2009. Wet polyesters find use in coatings for applications such as metal cans and coils.

Peakdale Molecular, a British pharmaceutical chemistry services company, has received a $2 million equity investment from Solon Ventures and other investors. Peakdale says the funds will allow it to continue expanding its U.K. facilities.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ashland switches biobased thickener investment from China to Virginia
BASF Expands Basic Chemicals Capacity
Albemarle Invests In Two U.S. Plants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE