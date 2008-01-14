Hikal, a custom chemical manufacturer in India, has signed a long-term agreement to supply active pharmaceutical ingredients to Pfizer. Although terms were not disclosed, Hikal expects the contract to have a substantial impact on its business in coming years.
Perstorp has purchased the neopentyl glycol business of Zibo Linzi Yongliu Chemical Industry. The business, which is expected to generate 2008 sales of about $47 million, operates a 20,000-metric-ton-per-year neopentyl glycol plant in Zibo City, China. There, Perstorp already operates a trimethylolpropane plant, which it acquired last year.
Nova Chemicals will spend $80 million to boost polyethylene capacity by 250 million lb per year in Ontario. Over the next two years, the company will expand its low-density polyethylene and optimize a high-density polyethylene plant in Mooretown. It is also conducting improvement projects on high- and linear low-density polyethylene plants in Corunna.
BASF is expanding a plant in Nanjing, China, that makes the plasticizer precursors n-butanol and 2-ethylhexanol. The more than 20% expansion, to 305,000 metric tons per year, should be complete by the end of 2008. The plant will be supported by a plasticizer applications laboratory BASF just inaugurated in Shanghai.
ChemDiv, a provider of commercial chemical libraries, and eMolecules, a chemical structures search engine, have launched a new Internet-based service for finding and purchasing compounds for drug discovery. Online searching will cover more than 500,000 compounds in ChemDiv's catalog.
DSM will invest roughly $22 million to build a plant in Meppen, Germany, for wet polyesters and other specialty resins. The plant will be completed in the first half of 2009. Wet polyesters find use in coatings for applications such as metal cans and coils.
Peakdale Molecular, a British pharmaceutical chemistry services company, has received a $2 million equity investment from Solon Ventures and other investors. Peakdale says the funds will allow it to continue expanding its U.K. facilities.
