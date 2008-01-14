Cabot Purchases AP Materials

Cabot has acquired the assets and technology of AP Materials, a St. Louis-based producer of high-purity metal powders. Cabot will use the company's flame process technology within its Cabot Supermetals business to make advanced tantalum powders. The resulting high-surface-area powders are nonreactive and oxide free. AP Materials licensed its core technology from Washington University, St. Louis, and has assigned its rights to Cabot.
