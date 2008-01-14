Cambrex Karlskoga, the Sweden-based active pharmaceutical ingredients subsidiary of Cambrex, has agreed to purchase ProSyntest, a private API R&D company in Tallinn, Estonia, for an undisclosed sum. ProSyntest, a 25-chemist spin-off from Tallinn University of Technology, specializes in chemical route selection and sample generation as well as chiral and organometallic chemistries. Steven Klosk, chief operating officer of Cambrex, says the acquisition will allow his firm "to more effectively compete in the high-growth early-clinical-stage pharmaceutical custom development market."
