DuPont and Eastman Raise Earnings View

Citing a strong fourth quarter, DuPont has increased its outlook for 2007 earnings and raised its expectations for 2008. The company expects 2007 earnings to be at the upper end of its previously announced range of $3.15 to $3.20 per share. It now forecasts that 2008 earnings will be in a range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share, up from $3.31 to $3.52 reported in October. Eastman Chemical, meanwhile, says its fourth-quarter earnings should be above $1.06 per share, which is the high end of the current range of analyst estimates.
