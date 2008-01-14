Firms Collaborate For Cool Flavors

Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned flavor and fragrance company, will collaborate with Senomyx to develop novel flavor ingredients that provide a cooling effect. During the three-year collaboration, San Diego-based Senomyx will use its taste-receptor-based assays and screening technologies to discover ingredients for Firmenich. Senomyx says it has already identified several compounds that provide a cool taste and appear "significantly more potent than menthol."
