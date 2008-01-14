Gevo Licenses UCLA Biofuel Patents

Gevo has acquired an exclusive license to a method developed at UCLA for modifying Escherichia coli bacteria for use in biofuel development. The firm, launched in 2005 to generate butanol from biomass with technology developed at Caltech, has garnered cash from British entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson and alternative energy investment firm Khosla Ventures. According to Gevo CEO Patrick Gruber, the new technology will also allow production of butanol variants useful as chemical intermediates. UCLA chemical engineer James C. Liao, whose research group developed the E. coli technology (C&EN, Jan. 7, page 21), is joining Gevo's scientific advisory board.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter