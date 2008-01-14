Novozymes Will Close Hyaluronic Acid Plant

Novozymes is closing a plant in Shandong province, China, that produces hyaluronic acid via Streptococcus bacteria fermentation. The plant employs 132 people. Novozymes bought the plant in 2006 to complement its existing Bacillus-based production but subsequently encountered price erosion in the dietary supplement market and a low-growth outlook in the technical market. Novozymes says it will continue to develop its Bacillus products for high-end applications such as eye drops, drug delivery, and tissue engineering.
