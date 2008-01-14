Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Oil Drilling Versus Polar Bears

January 14, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Two Department of Interior agencies are taking actions that could have opposite effects on the future of polar bears. On Jan. 2, Interior's Minerals Management Service (MMS) said it is selling oil and gas leases on nearly 30 million acres of polar bear habitat in the Chukchi Sea off Alaska's northwest coast. The lease sale will take place on Feb. 6. Meanwhile, on Jan. 8, Interior's Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) said it will decide in about a month whether polar bears should be protected under the Endangered Species Act. FWS is considering new data from the U.S. Geological Survey that predict declining Arctic sea ice could cause two-thirds of the world's polar bears to disappear by 2050. But many federal scientists, including some in MMS, believe that oil and gas drilling activities—such as noise, seismic tests, and ship traffic—can endanger polar bears and that designating the animals as an endangered species can significantly impact the value of the drilling leases. The Natural Resources Defense Council, Greenpeace, and the Center for Biological Diversity have announced their intention to sue FWS to try to force the agency to reach a decision on the polar bears sooner.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Malathion insecticides won’t harm endangered species
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neonicotinoids likely to adversely impact endangered species
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Interior Limits Offshore Drilling

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE