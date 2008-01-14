Port Security Funds Inadequate

The U.S. Coast Guard lacks sufficient resources to meet its own self-imposed port security standards, such as escorting ships carrying liquefied natural gas in and out of harbors, says a new report by the Government Accountability Office. GAO notes that 55% of the nation's crude oil supply comes into the country via ships and that a growing amount of natural gas is expected to enter by tanker, yet resources and infrastructure are inadequate. Along with a lack of proper resources, the report finds port authorities' response plans for spills and terrorist attacks have not been integrated, and ports have not considered the economic impact of oil and gas disruptions when prioritizing their accident or attack response plans. The report (GAO-08-141) is available at www.gao.gov.
