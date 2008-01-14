Roche Expands AIDS Drug Network

Roche has signed AIDS technology transfer agreements with local manufacturing companies in Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. As part of Roche's technology transfer initiative, these companies will be provided free technical expertise to manufacture a generic version of Roche's HIV medicine saquinavir. Since launching the initiative in January 2006, Roche has signed technology transfer agreements with nine companies across sub-Saharan Africa and has received expressions of interest from 35 manufacturers in 15 countries.
