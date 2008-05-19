Alexander D. MacKerell Jr. has been named the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy's first Evelyn Grollman-Glick Endowed Professor. The professorship was created to recognize an outstanding member of the School of Pharmacy faculty who is a nationally and internationally recognized biomedical researcher. MacKerell, who joined the school as an assistant professor in 1993, is director of its Computer-Aided Drug Design Center.
George Makhatadze accepted a position as a chaired professor in biocomputation and bioinformatics and a professor of biology, chemistry, and chemical biology at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the fall of 2007. The biocomputation and bioinformatics constellation is part of the institute's Center for Biotechnology & Interdisciplinary Studies. He came from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, where he served as a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology and directed a graduate program in chemical biology.
Donghui Zhang accepted a position as an assistant professor in the chemistry department at Louisiana State University, effective August 2007. Previously, she had been a research assistant professor at New Mexico State University.
This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
