Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Academia

May 19, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 20
Alexander D. MacKerell Jr. has been named the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy's first Evelyn Grollman-Glick Endowed Professor. The professorship was created to recognize an outstanding member of the School of Pharmacy faculty who is a nationally and internationally recognized biomedical researcher.&nbsp;MacKerell, who joined the school as an assistant professor in 1993, is director of its Computer-Aided Drug Design Center.

George Makhatadze accepted a position as a chaired professor in biocomputation and bioinformatics and a professor of biology, chemistry, and chemical biology at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the fall of 2007. The biocomputation and bioinformatics constellation is part of the institute's Center for Biotechnology & Interdisciplinary Studies. He came from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, where he served as a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology and directed a graduate program in chemical biology.

Donghui Zhang accepted a position as an assistant professor in the chemistry department at Louisiana State University, effective August 2007. Previously, she had been a research assistant professor at New Mexico State University.

This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

