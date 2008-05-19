... And Will Burn Trash For Fuel

Solvay has started construction of a $230 million plant that will convert plastic, wood, textiles, paper, and cardboard into electricity and steam needed for sodium carbonate and hydrogen peroxide production at its Bernburg, Germany, site. The plant, set for completion in 2010, is being built in partnership with waste management firm Tönsmeier. The plant will have a capacity of 200 MW and will divert garbage from landfills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and diversify Solvay's energy sources.
