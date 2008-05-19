Amy Bollinger has been appointed senior manager of global marketing for International Specialty Products' Performance Chemicals business. Bollinger will manage all strategic marketing efforts for the oilfield, household, industrial, and institutional market sectors of the business. She is based at the company's global headquarters in Wayne, N.J. She has held R&D and sales positions with Union Carbide and marketing and product management positions with Uniqema.

Graeme Burnett has been appointed senior vice president for the Middle East and Asia for Total Petrochemicals. He had been executive vice president and joint representative director of the Samsung Total Petrochemicals joint venture in Seoul, South Korea.

Meredith Dow has joined Proven, an employee-owned consulting, staffing, and solutions firm based in San Diego, as a senior partner. She will help to develop the company's scientific staffing practice. Most recently, she was the market manager for the scientific division of Kforce Professional Staffing, also in San Diego.

Nadine DuChateau has been named business development manager for Gardner, Mass.-based New England Peptide (NEP). Most recently, she served as U.S. business development manager for Johnson Matthey Pharma Services. Kristin Byrne has been named antibody project manager for the company. In this position Byrne will work directly with customers to provide antigen and sequence design support and advisory services. Byrne joins NEP from Quality Controlled Biochemicals in Hopkinton, Mass. NEP designs and produces custom peptides and polyclonal antibodies for drug and vaccine discovery organizations worldwide.

Nicholas C. Fanandakis has been named group vice president for DuPont Applied BioSciences. In this newly created position, he will lead the company's efforts to commercialize a range of biobased products and technologies to meet growing global demand. William J. Harvey, former vice president for corporate operations, succeeds Fanandakis in his previous role as vice president of planning. DuPont Applied BioSciences includes the BioFuels, BioMaterials, BioSpecialties, and BioMedical businesses.

Bruce M. Freeman has joined Wrightwood Technologies as chief scientific officer of its Cherry Instruments division. He has more than 30 years of experience in industrial chromatography. Most recently, he was at the Fort Dodge Animal Health division of Wyeth (formerly the agricultural research center of American Cyanamid), where he was a senior scientist. Cherry Instruments specializes in sales, service, and method development related to countercurrent chromatography.

Norman Gilsdorf has been named vice president and general manager for Honeywell Process Solutions??? operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Gilsdorf had been senior vice president and general manager of the Process Technology & Equipment business unit at UOP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Honeywell International. Gilsdorf takes on the role vacated by Paul Orzeske, who is now president of Honeywell Building Solutions.

Anthony Giorgio has been named operating director of Arsenal Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm that invests in middle-market specialty industrial, health care, and financial services companies. Most recently, Giorgio was senior vice president of corporate development for SYMYX Technologies.

Anna Gripp has been named director of global marketing for personal care at International Specialty Products (ISP). Gripp returns to ISP after working most recently at DSM Nutritional Products as senior marketing and public relations manager. Kevin O'Brien has been appointed sales director for the company's North America personal care business. In this role he is developing strategic sales plans to drive growth in ISP's North America personal care business, managing the North America sales team, and identifying potential acquisitions. O'Brien comes to ISP from Milbar Laboratories, where he was senior vice president for scientific affairs.

Clare Hildred has been appointed chief executive officer of Chromatide, which provides specialized synthesis and purification products and services to the chemical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. Previously, she was finance and business improvement director at Avecia Biotechnology.

James M. Hussey has been appointed CEO of NanoInk. He previously served on the senior management team at Ovation Pharmaceuticals. Ben Pothast has been named NanoInk's chief financial officer. He comes from the role of CFO at Cambridge Major Laboratories. Dean Hart has become the company's executive vice president of commercial operations. He joins NanoInk from Vision Point of Sale, where he was vice president of sales and marketing. NanoInk specializes in nanometer-scale manufacturing and applications development for the life sciences and semiconductor industries.

Hudson La Force has been named senior vice president and CFO of W.R. Grace. He will replace Robert M. Tarola, who will serve as a senior vice president focusing on corporate strategy and Grace's reorganization process until his planned retirement later this year. La Force joins Grace from the Department of Education, where he had been chief operating officer.

Mikael Mahler has joined Regis Technologies as a business development manager for the central U.S. and eastern Canada. Previously, he held various sales, marketing, and technical roles at Teledyne Isco and has been a research chemist at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer. Regis Technologies offers current Good Manufacturing Practice custom manufacturing, supercritical fluid chromatography purification, and analytical services.

Ralph Manrique has been appointed global marketing manager for skin care at National Starch's Personal Care business. Prior to joining National Starch, Manrique served as the global market manager for Greene, Tweed & Co., a custom manufacturer of specialty composites. David Evans has been named business director for European operations of the business. Evans was general manager of the flavors and fragrances business for Quest's China operations.

Henry Miller has been named manager of technical development for ultraviolet (UV) and electron beam (EB) curable products for Sartomer. James Goodrich will become manager of UV/EB Technology, the role Miller had filled. Josh Oliver will become the company's manager of UV/EB specialty applications after serving at Sartomer Europe as technical manager for graphic arts. Exton, Pa.-based Sartomer, part of Total???s chemicals branch, manufactures specialty chemicals.

Luciana Ortiz de Pinho has been named sales manager for Oxiteno in Freehold, N.J. Most recently, she held the position of sales manager for agrochemicals and textile chemicals at Oxiteno in Brazil. Oxiteno is a S??o Paulo, Brazil-based manufacturer of surfactants and intermediates.

Michael S. Pettigrew has joined ESA Biosciences as vice president of life sciences sales. He comes to ESA from GE Healthcare Life Sciences, where he was vice president of sales for North America. ESA Biosciences provides high-performance liquid chromatography systems for pharmaceutical development, life sciences, and analytical chemistry customers worldwide.

Murat Quadir has joined Evonik Goldschmidt as head of its Applied Research Group for its personal care business in North America. He will be based in Evonik Goldschmidt's Hopewell, Va., headquarters. Previously, Quadir worked at L'Oreal in Clark, N. J., as an R&D manager.

Mark C. Rohr has been named chairman of the board of directors, president, and CEO of Albemarle, effective Aug. 1. Previously, he had been president and CEO at Albemarle. Luther C. (Luke) Kissam IV has been named senior vice president, manufacturing and law, and corporate secretary at Albemarle. Previously, he had been the company's senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary. Ronald C. Zumstein has become vice president of manufacturing operations, with global responsibility for all of Albemarle's manufacturing facilities. He had been Albemarle's vice president of health, safety, and environment (HS&E) and vice president of manufacturing for the company's polymer additives division. Lloyd Crasto has been named vice president of manufacturing technology. Crasto had been vice president of manufacturing for Albemarle's catalysts division. Karl Meyer has been named vice president of strategic manufacturing. He had been vice president of manufacturing for Albemarle's fine chemicals division. Nicole C. Daniel has been appointed assistant general counsel. She had been assistant corporate secretary and head of legal affairs for Albemarle's polymer additives business and its Asia-Pacific regional operations. Niomi Krzystowczyk has been promoted to division vice president for HS&E. Previously, she served as director of corporate product stewardship, corporate risk management, and sustainability for Albemarle's HS&E group.

Folker Ruchatz has assumed global responsibility for the custom synthesis business within BASF???s Pharma Ingredients & Services business unit. He has also been appointed managing director of BASF Orgamol Pharma Solutions. Most recently, he headed the BASF Pharma Solutions & Dietary Supplements business unit in North America.

Jocelyn E. Scott has been named vice president and chief engineer of DuPont Engineering. Scott previously served as managing director of DuPont Capital Asset Productivity & Facilities Services at DuPont Engineering. She replaces James B. Porter Jr., who is retiring.

Bruno Tse has been appointed vice president of business development for PepTech Corp. He has had extensive experience in big pharmaceutical companies including Merck and in start-up firms. PepTech is a chemistry services company headquartered in Burlington, Mass., with an R&D center and pilot plant in Shanghai.

Brian F. Watson has been named to the newly created post of manager for toll manufacturing services at Richman Chemical, which he joined in 2001. Based in Lower Gwynedd, Pa., the company specializes in custom manufacturing projects.

Huqiu Zhang has joined Ciba Expert Services as the head of regulatory services for North America. Most recently, she worked as the global food contact health care programs manager for SABIC Innovative Plastics.