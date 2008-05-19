Cabot Aerogel Used In Roofing

Cabot's Nanogel aerogel will be incorporated into a 52,000-sq-ft fabric roofing system to cover an athletic center at Radford University in Radford, Va. Roofing membrane maker Birdair will sandwich an aerogel fabric layer between two polytetrafluoroethylene fabric layers to create a roofing system with an R-12 insulation value while also allowing transmission of natural light. The new system should be in place in November to replace an older membrane installed in 1980.
