Cambridge Major Sets U.S. API Facility

Cambridge Major Laboratories will break ground next month on what it says will be the most modern plant in the U.S. for active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production. The facility is scheduled to be built by August 2009 at CML's headquarters in Germantown, Wis., and will include six suites capable of producing multiton quantities of APIs. CML says its current small-volume API plant at the site is nearly at capacity. The company has numerous products for customers conducting Phase III clinical trials and says it wants "to retain the technology and customers for the initial several years of commercial manufacturing." CML is also investing in process R&D and gram- to kilogram-scale manufacturing at Chemshop, the Dutch pharmaceutical chemical services firm it acquired in November 2007.
