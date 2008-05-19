Carlyle Group To Acquire Neochimiki

The private equity firm Carlyle Group has acquired 74% of the shares of Greek chemical producer and distributor Neochimiki for $1.15 billion, with plans to purchase the remaining outstanding shares. Neochimiki, headquartered in Athens, supplies chemicals for the personal care, food, coatings, construction, agriculture, and auto industries. The Greek firm is focusing on growth markets in the Balkans, and the Carlyle Group says the acquisition will open the way to investment in Eastern Europe.
