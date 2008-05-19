Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Exotic Lighting

Quasiparticles are used to make a light-emitting diode

by Sarah Everts
May 19, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Benoît Deveaud-Plédran/© 2006 Nature
Credit: Benoît Deveaud-Plédran/© 2006 Nature

Polaritons, which are exotic, quantum mechanical particles that are part matter and part light, have spent most of the past 50 years as ideas in the minds of theoreticians or they have only been generated at extremely low temperatures. Now, Pavlos Savvidis and his colleagues at the University of Crete, in Greece, have harnessed physical versions of the hybrid entities to produce a light-emitting diode (LED) that can operate much closer to room temperature than previously demonstrated (Nature 2008, 453, 372). This work raises hopes that polaritons could yield new energy-efficient lasers or be applied in quantum computing.

"When I first encountered the idea of a polariton, its beauty stunned me," comments Benoît Deveaud-Plédran, from the Quantum Photonics National Center of Competence in Research, located in Lausanne, Switzerland. "I never expected that polaritons would make their way out of the laboratory."

Polaritons are a combination of three ingredients: an electron in an excited state, a positively charged hole that the electron leaves behind when it becomes excited, and a photon emitted when the same electron loses energy and drops back into the hole. When these components are surrounded by a highly reflective material that prevents the photon's escape, the photon is trapped and creates another electron-hole pair. Continuous recycling of photons and electron-hole pairs leads to the half-light and half-matter polariton.

Savvidis and colleagues created an electron-hole pair in indium gallium arsenide. The team then constrained the photon-electron-hole quasiparticle with highly reflective layers of gallium arsenide and aluminum arsenide. Finally, they applied an electrical current to excite this system to create a steady source of light at the relatively high temperature of –38ºC—balmy, given that polariton electroluminescence had previously been achieved only at –196 ºC.

Savvidis' team is now working to make the polariton light emission happen at room temperature. They are also trying to get the emitted light to be coherent to make a laser. Polariton lasers are expected to be far more energy efficient than conventional semiconductor lasers, Savvidis says. "A polariton laser would exhibit coherent light emission at two orders of magnitude lower power, compared with conventional semiconductor lasers," he notes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blue perovskite LEDs get an efficiency boost
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2-D materials make photodetectors ultra-efficient
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineers Build Ultrasmall Organic Laser

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE