Flexsys Files Rubber Complaint

The Flexsys rubber chemicals subsidiary of Solutia filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against China's Sinorgchem and South Korea's Kumho Petrochemical and Kumho Tire. Flexsys says the firms have infringed on its patents to make 4-aminodiphenylamine, an intermediate used to make a compound that prevents premature degradation of rubber hoses, tires, and belts. Flexsys wants ITC to bar importation into the U.S. of 4-ADPA and compounds made from it. It also has filed a separate civil patent suit against the three firms in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.
