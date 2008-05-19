Georgia Gulf Closes PVC Unit

Polyvinyl chloride maker Georgia Gulf has closed its 500 million-lb-per-year polyvinyl chloride facility in Oklahoma City, in response to declining demand. The company has also idled production at its 450 million-lb Sarnia, Ontario, plant. Georgia Gulf has been on the skids since it purchased Canadian building products firm Royal Group for about $1.6 billion in 2006, just months before the U.S. housing market started to decline.
