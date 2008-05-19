Honeywell Looks To Aviation Biofuels

Honeywell International's jet engine Aerospace division and its UOP process technology division are partnering with Airbus, JetBlue Airways, and International Aero Engines to study biofuel use for commercial aircraft. The partners will focus on developing and testing second-generation biofuels based on feedstocks such as algae that do not compete with food or water resources. UOP already has developed a process to convert natural oils to military jet fuel.
