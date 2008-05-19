Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Interface boosts MS Performance

May 19, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Zheng Ouyang
Credit: Zheng Ouyang

Many popular mass spectrometry methods require an atmospheric-pressure interface to couple the ionization source to the mass analyzer. The typical configuration for the interface, which consists of an open channel and a series of differential pumping stages, has changed very little since it was first introduced. Such a configuration doesn't work well with mass analyzers with limited pumping capacities, such as miniaturized mass spectrometers. R. Graham Cooks, Zheng Ouyang, and Liang Gao of Purdue University have devised a discontinuous atmospheric-pressure interface (DAPI) that improves the performance of mass spectrometers with limited pumping capacity (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac800014v). DAPI links the ion source to the mass analyzer via two steel capillaries joined by silicone tubing. Gases are pulsed into the mass analyzer at high flow rates by pinching and releasing the silicone tubing. Using DAPI, the Purdue team connected various types of ionizers to a miniature rectilinear ion trap mass analyzer, with which they achieved part-per-billion limits of detection.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shimadzu's MALDI-7090
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Netzsch
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thermo Fisher Scientific

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE