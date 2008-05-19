Merck, Ranbaxy Team For Anti-Infectives

Merck & Co. and Ranbaxy Laboratories of India, have entered into a five-year pact to develop anti-infective drugs. Initial fees were not disclosed, but the companies say Ranbaxy could earn more than $100 million in milestone payments as well as royalties on each drug that reaches commercialization. Ranbaxy will discover and develop compounds through early Phase II trials, at which point Merck will shepherd the drugs to market. The deal marks Merck's second major drug development pact with an Indian drug company. Last year, Merck signed on with Nicholas Piramal to develop oncology drugs.
