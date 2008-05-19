Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Profits Derail In Japan

Major Japanese firms suffered sharp drops in earnings

by Jean-François Tremblay
May 19, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

After several years of improvement in profitability, major Japanese chemical firms delivered a mixed bag of results for the fiscal year that ended March 31. Profits kept rising at some companies, but other firms were unable to stay the course.

The most prominent among the gainers was Shin-Etsu Chemical. Its profits rose even though operating profits slipped for polyvinyl chloride. The firm is the world's largest producer of this material. Shin-Etsu's 19% improvement in total net profit was mostly the result of a 52% improvement in margins in its electronic materials business. The company is also the world's largest producer of silicon wafers.

Other companies improved their profits, but gains were sometimes due to exceptional items. For instance, Mitsubishi Chemical achieved a 64% surge in earnings through a balance-sheet revaluation of its health care business. Mitsubishi Chemical otherwise faced difficult conditions in its petrochemicals business, which accounts for half of its total turnover and had margins that were less than a third of what they were last year.

Among the companies that suffered profit shrinkages, Teijin stood out with a net income that was 63% lower than last year. Operating income at the fiber and plastics maker dropped by 13% because of weak demand, but the main factors in the company's poor performance were write-offs of struggling film joint ventures in Luxembourg and the U.S.

At Mitsui Chemicals, earnings dropped more than 52%, largely because of a 37% drop in operating income in the company's basic chemicals business.

The story was similar at Sumitomo Chemical. Its profits slumped by 33% compared with last year, due to a 60% drop in petrochemical margins.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Profits continue to rise in Japan﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strong run ends for Japanese chemical firms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Japanese Chemical Makers Perform Well In First Half

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE