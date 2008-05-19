Saltigo Renames Insect Repellant

To assuage personal care industry concerns, Saltigo, the fine chemicals arm of Lanxess, has renamed its Bayrepel brand insect repellents Saltidin. The move acknowledges the wariness of the cosmetics industry to adopt the "repel" lingo. Potential applications include use in insect-repellent sunscreens. Icaridin, the active ingredient, repels insects by disrupting their sense of smell.
