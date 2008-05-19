Science Debate 2008

Survey on Global Scientific Challenges

Introductory Text

In December 2007, the ACS Board of Directors adopted a new strategic plan with six major goals. The board is now asking members to help shape one of its goals, to "be a global leader in enlisting the world's scientific professionals to address, through chemistry, the challenges facing our world."

Chemistry can play a major role in finding solutions to far-reaching societal challenges such as providing sufficient energy, protecting the environment, ensuring the availability of safe food and water for all people, and improving global health care. Through its capacity to convene the chemistry-related scientific community in collaboration, and harnessing that community to bring to bear expertise on critical national and global issues, the American Chemical Society plans to play a leading role in applying the power of chemistry to improve people's lives.

Please take a few minutes to respond to three questions that will help to define the focus of this campaign to advance our vision of "Improving people's lives through the transforming power of chemistry." Please go to www.acs.org/strategicplan.