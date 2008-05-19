Solvay Preferred For Egyptian Buy ...

Solvay is the preferred candidate to acquire 80% of Alexandria Sodium Carbonate, according to Christian Jourquin, chairman of Solvay. The Egyptian government, which is privatizing ASC, picked Solvay from a field of eight companies that bid in auction for the sodium carbonate producer. Formal validation and signing of all the agreements could take place "in the coming months," Jourquin told shareholders at the company's annual meeting in Brussels.
