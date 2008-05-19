Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Unattended Tank Led To Explosion

Chemical safety board vows to push for clearer authority

by Jeff Johnson
May 19, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: CSB
CSB team investigates the CAI/Arnel plant explosion in 2006.
Credit: CSB
CSB team investigates the CAI/Arnel plant explosion in 2006.

Overheating of an unattended mixing tank holding heptane and propyl alcohol led to a massive explosion and fire at a Danvers, Mass., paint and ink manufacturer in November 2006, says the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) in a report released on May 13 at a public meeting in Danvers. The board also announced it had reached an agreement to ensure unfettered access to Massachusetts chemical accident sites and is pushing for similar authority elsewhere.

The CAI/Arnel plant accident occurred during early morning hours long after workers had left. Scores of homes were destroyed and some 300 residents were evacuated.

"The community damage was the worst in CSB's 10-year history," board member William Wright says. However, the accident caused only minor injuries, mostly because of its timing.

CSB's report recommends tougher state and local inspections and oversight, which would have discovered that the plant lacked automatic process controls and alarms. The board also released a 10-minute accident video (www.csb.gov).

Initially, state and local fire investigators blocked board investigators from the site for a week. When CSB finally accessed the site, its investigators found that the area had been disturbed and evidence had been removed. CSB has complained of similar problems during other investigations.

"We made great progress with Massachusetts authorities in the past few months," CSB Chairman John Bresland tells C&EN. "State and local officials support our findings and recommendations, including our call for improved state and local oversight of hazardous chemical facilities. Last week, we received assurances from the state that at future incident sites, CSB's investigations can proceed concurrently with the state's criminal and civil investigations."

The situation CSB encountered at Danvers is a national problem and highlights ambiguities in CSB's authorizing statute regarding site access and evidence preservation, Bresland says.

"Over the next several months, I hope to work with our congressional authorizing committees to resolve these ambiguities," Bresland says. "The National Transportation Safety Board, for example, has much clearer authorities in its statute."

In a report to Congress last year, CSB laid out incidents in which state, local, federal, and chemical company officials hindered board investigations.

That report identified CSB's probe of a 1999 fire at the Tosco refinery in Martinez, Calif., which killed four workers. Company officials blocked CSB by refusing to allow employees to be interviewed. Another example given was the investigation of a lethal explosion at a Motiva refinery in Delaware City, Del., in 2001; Motiva hampered CSB when it withheld materials and witnesses. And in the investigation of an explosion at the First Chemical facility in Pascagoula, Miss., in 2002, company officials refused to allow CSB's team to enter the site.

During some 18 investigations, CSB staff was restricted in gathering evidence. Even during the board's biggest investigation, that of the 2005 explosion at BP's Texas City, Texas, refinery, BP challenged CSB's authority, according to the report.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board begins 2 new investigations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US chemical safety board steps up accident probes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Chemical Safety Board issues delayed accident reports

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE