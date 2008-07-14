Arkema Commits To New Auto Refrigerant

Arkema has revealed plans to make industrial-scale quantities of hydrofluoroolefin-1234yf, a new auto air-conditioning refrigerant. Although Arkema competitors DuPont and Honeywell worked together to develop HFO-1234yf, they have yet to commit to making it in industrial quantities. Arkema says it plans to open a facility in Europe in time to meet European regulations that require more environmentally friendly auto refrigerants by 2011. According to Honeywell, "it is premature to be announcing production plans until the product has met all technical milestones."
