BASF and Evonik Link for CMP Slurries

German chemical giants BASF and Evonik Industries have agreed to collaborate on the development of ceria-based chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries for fabricating computer chips. The companies say BASF will contribute its CMP slurry formulation chemistry and application know-how. Evonik contributes various grades of cerium oxide and nanomaterial capabilities. They expect to commercialize new slurries by 2009.
