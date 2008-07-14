Cargill Slates U.S. Soy Polyols Plant

Cargill has broken ground on a large-scale soy-based polyols plant in Chicago, to begin operation in November. The polyols are used to make polyurethanes for furniture cushioning, bedding foams, automotive seats, and building insulation. The company estimates that replacing petrochemicals with plant-based feedstocks will result in 36% less global warming emissions over the life cycle of the polyol. Cargill began making the polyols in 2005 and expanded capacity at its Brazilian site last year. According to the company, the global polyol market for making polyurethanes is more than 10 billion lb per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter