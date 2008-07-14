Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Detecting Fingerprints with Lawsone

July 14, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 2008 Chem. Commun.
Fingerprints treated with lawsone as viewed through red filter.
Credit: © 2008 Chem. Commun.
Fingerprints treated with lawsone as viewed through red filter.

The law enforcement community is constantly looking for more sensitive techniques to sleuth out fingerprint evidence for criminal investigations. Simon W. Lewis of Curtin University of Technology, in Australia, and colleagues report that lawsone can reveal fingerprints left on paper, opening up a new class of potential detection analogs (Chem. Commun., DOI: 10.1039/b808424f). Lawsone gives henna its characteristic property for dying hair and skin reddish brown. The compound reacts with amino acids in fingerprint residues, leaving colored ridges that fluoresce at longer wavelengths than established reagents, so lawsone might help reveal details not visible to the naked eye or on surfaces where other reagents fail. Ninhydrin, the classic fingerprint reagent sensitive to amino acid residues, is still widely used on porous surfaces, but it does not fluoresce without special treatments. Jan Zonjee, a research chemist at forensic supplier BVDA International, says lawsone is not ready to replace ninhydrin, but a derivative or analog might become the reagent of choice in the future or especially good for a niche application, such as developing fingerprints on colored papers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: In the eye of the flask
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Secret message
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Luminescent nanoparticles leave a glowing fingerprint

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE