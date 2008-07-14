Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Fire And Ice

Abandoned, cracked pipe led to $50 million Valero refinery fire

by Jeff Johnson
July 14, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: CSB
CSB report finds that a jet steam of high-pressure propane ignited fires at this Valero refinery.
Credit: CSB
CSB report finds that a jet steam of high-pressure propane ignited fires at this Valero refinery.

A LEAK FROM a high-pressure propane pipe, a four-day freeze, and the lack of remotely operated shut-off controls led to a Feb. 16, 2007, fire that caused serious burns to three workers at the Valero McKee Refinery in Sunray, Texas. That's the conclusion of a report released last week by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB).

According to CSB, the accident occurred in the refinery's de-asphalting unit, where high-pressure propane is used to separate asphalt from gas oil, a feedstock for downstream processes.

A valve on a capped "dead leg" pipe that had been accidentally left partially open allowed small amounts of propane and water, entrained in the propane, to enter the pipe, the report continues. Water, which is denser than propane, accumulated in the low part of the unused pipe; when a stretch of unusual below-freezing temperatures occurred, the water expanded, cracking the pipe.

When temperatures returned to normal, a jet stream of high-pressure propane blasted from the crack. The leaking propane soon ignited, resulting in a cascade of fires and explosions that lasted for two days. The accident also released 5,300 lb of chlorine, used as a biocide for coolant water at the Valero refinery. The toxic release would have been a deadly threat to responders had they been able to enter the plant, CSB states.

The refinery was shut down for two months and ran with limited output for a year after the accident.

The CSB report concludes that the refinery lacked an effective program to identify and freeze-protect infrequently used piping and equipment and that its staff did not apply company policies requiring emergency shut-off valves. The industry and Valero, the report states, do not require adequate fireproofing of steel structures, which collapsed with the fire. Also CSB urges substitution of bleach for chlorine in coolant water.

Since the accident, Valero has created a process safety management department for its 16 refineries, redesigned its propane unit to include remotely operated shut-off valves, and substituted safer bleach for chlorine, which it now uses at only three refineries, company spokesman Bill Day says.

A safety video about the accident is available at www.csb.gov.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Chemical Safety Board finds cascading errors led to fatal incident at BP-Husky refinery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Failure to replace corroded pipe led to 2019 explosion in Philadelphia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Chemical Safety Board urges better refinery inspections, HF substitutes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE