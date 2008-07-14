Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

HHS Beefs Up Import Safety Strategy

July 14, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

In the wake of contaminated heparin blood-thinner drugs and the biggest salmonella outbreak in years, the Department of Health & Human Services has announced two new initiatives to improve the safety of imported medical products and food. The first will focus on active pharmaceutical ingredients. In that pilot project, FDA will collaborate with its counterparts in Australia and the European Union to inspect drug manufacturing facilities. "Scaling up our current inspection strategy won't work. We need a fundamental change in strategy," HHS Secretary Michael Leavitt said at an Import Safety Summit in Washington, D.C., on July 9, where he announced the initiatives. The new collaboration will allow FDA to take advantage of trusted inspection systems in other parts of the world. The second initiative involves the farm-raised shrimp industry. In that program, FDA will assess the use of third-party programs that certify whether foreign processors are in compliance with FDA's seafood regulations. The agency wants to extend third-party certification programs to other areas. "We intend to offer expedited access to those products shown to meet our standards and to focus more of our resources on those products that present higher risks," Leavitt said.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S., European Union drug inspectors team up
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. and EU to share pharma inspection reports
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA Boosts Oversight Of Imported Food

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE