House Passes Ocean Research Bill

The House of Representatives easily passed the Federal Ocean Acidification Research & Monitoring Act of 2007 (H.R. 4174) last week, which called for establishment of an interagency committee to oversee a program of monitoring and research to understand the potential impacts of ocean acidification on marine ecosystems. The committee is to develop a strategic research and implementation plan to coordinate federal activities within the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration. "Ocean acidification is stress that could dramatically and permanently alter our ocean environment," said Rep. Bart Gordon (D-Tenn.), chairman of the House Science & Technology Committee. The bill will be sent to the Senate for further consideration.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter