Journal Metrics

June 16, page 14: In "Pesticide Mixtures Hurt Salmon," atrazine is a triazine, not an organophosphate.
Thank you for your article "The Import of Impact" (C&EN, May 26, page 39). The h index, as you discuss, is becoming more widely used to assess the impact of a researcher's work. ISI already allows for h index calculation over a set time period—say papers published in the past 10 years. It would be even more useful if ISI were to allow the calculation of a modified h index, with self-citations deleted (Science 2005, 309, 2166).
Douglass F. Taber
Newark, Del.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter