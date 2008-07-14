Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Laser-Cooled Molecules

July 14, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Two teams of researchers have demonstrated that laser methods can be used to cool molecules to near absolute zero. Ensembles of molecules with nearly zero energy provide opportunities to explore quantum phenomena that cannot be observed in energetic systems. Ultracold molecules may also be useful for high-resolution spectroscopy and quantum computing. Laser-based methods for stripping energy from atoms have been used for 20 years to produce nearly motionless collections of atoms in a state of matter known as a Bose-Einstein condensate. Efforts to apply those types of methods to molecules, however, have generally yielded molecules with little translational energy but considerable rotational and vibrational energy. Scientists have now figured out ways to reduce much of the internal molecular energy. At the University of Paris-Sud, in France, Pierre Pillet and colleagues have devised a laser method for downshifting cold Cs2 molecules that occupy a distribution of vibrational states into the ground vibrational state (Science 2008, 321, 232). And Johann G. Danzl at the University of Innsbruck, in Austria, and colleagues have shown that a different laser scheme can reduce Cs2's rotational energy (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1159909).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE