Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Points of View

July 14, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

June 16, page 14: In "Pesticide Mixtures Hurt Salmon," atrazine is a triazine, not an organophosphate.

I continue to be amazed at the tone of the editorials published in Chemical & Engineering News. "Defending Science" reads like a political blog (C&EN, June 9, page 5). Instead of defending science, the editor discredits any opposition to human-caused global warming by using terms such as "right wing," "curious entity," and, best of all, the "antiscience movement." If there "really is a right-wing effort in the U.S. to discredit widely accepted science, technology, and medical information," the editor only proves that there really is a left-wing dogmatic disregard of any dissenting interpretations of scientific data.

If the editor wishes to defend science, why not discuss the topic objectively? Defaming the character of those in the scientific community, including ACS members, who remain skeptical of the scientific data does little to defend science, or even support the editor's position. Since the political solution to human-induced global warming has been to propose implementation of policies costing trillions of dollars, perhaps some caution is in order. Will the editor publicly apologize in the future when the global warming crisis turns out to be another global cooling crisis?

Scott Miller
Downingtown, Pa.

Rudy Baum's editorial berated Steven Milloy's JunkScience.com website as a source of right-wing misinformation. On the contrary, I have found that website to be a portal to thought-provoking discussions on many scientific issues of current interest. Yes, just as Baum does, Milloy pontificates with a definite point of view. However, the value of JunkScience.com is not primarily in what Milloy writes but rather its clickable access to a wealth of news articles and scientific papers in reputable journals that Milloy cites as supporting his views.

I do not always agree with Milloy and I do not always see his citations as supporting his views, but I am grateful to him for bringing it all to my attention. As Baum says, most of JunkScience.com is devoted to global warming but there is much more. Issues that come to mind include genetically engineered food crops, DDT and malaria, statistics of risk assessment, dioxin, PCBs, asbestos, and bisphenol A. Rather than shunning it as Baum suggests, C&EN readers would do themselves a service by visiting JunkScience.com regularly.

Thomas P. O'Connor
Fairfax, Va.

Bravo! Well said. No doubt you will receive many complaints, rebuttals, and possibly threats. But you are right.

Again: Well said.

Rob Cameron
Watford, England

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

An Empty Food Fight
Maximum Impact?
Rudy Baum Redux

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE