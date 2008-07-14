Praxair Finds New Market For Cooling System

Praxair has signed a contract to supply a cooling system dubbed NCOOL, which uses liquid nitrogen as a heat-exchange fluid, to Jiangsu Defeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical. The Chinese maker of active pharmaceutical ingredients plans to introduce a new product that it must rapidly cool in a large-volume reactor to below –30 °C. Praxair says the new application opens the pharmaceutical industry to the cryogenic cooling market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter