Rohm and Haas Opens lithography Facility

Rohm and Haas's electronic materials business has opened a $60 million facility in Marlborough, Mass., to support the R&D of semiconductor lithography materials that work with 193-nm light. Jim Fahey, president of the firm's microelectronic technologies business, says the facility supports the company's efforts to develop 193-nm photoresists and patterning materials such as antireflectants and topcoats for immersion lithography.
