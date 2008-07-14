Shire Gets Peptide Specialist Jerini

Shire has agreed to acquire Berlin-based Jerini, a drug discovery and development firm specializing in peptides, for $555 million. Shire's primary interest in Jerini is its lead compound, Firazyr, a treatment for hereditary angioedema. Jerini is awaiting final European Union approval of the compound and is anticipating a launch this year. Firazyr was rejected by FDA because of efficacy concerns, but a Jerini spokeswoman says the firm has submitted a response and is hopeful of U.S. approval.
