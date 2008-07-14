Three Drug Majors Back Start-Up Enlight

Merck & Co., Pfizer, and Eli Lilly & Co. are the founding members of Enlight Biosciences, a new Boston-based company that seeks to advance technologies that accelerate drug discovery and development. Conceived by the three drug companies and the venture firm PureTech Ventures, Enlight will start with $39 million in funding. The partners note that most life sciences investors in recent years have focused on late-stage therapeutic programs to the detriment of new technology.
