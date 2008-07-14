U.K. School Launches Process R&D Institute

The University of Leeds has launched the Institute of Process Research & Development (iPRD) to help link university research capabilities more strongly to the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries. A major goal of the institute is to help improve the efficiency and environmental impact of production processes, says iPRD Director John Blacker, who also is technical director at Piramal Healthcare in Huddersfield, U.K. Supported by private companies and public funds, the institute will combine chemistry and engineering. Projects under way include the destruction of organic-aqueous waste, novel continuous processes, and nongenotoxic catalytic alkylations. The institute is also offering a master's of science degree in chemical process R&D.
