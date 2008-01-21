Astellas Award Winners Announced

ACS has announced the winners of the Astellas USA Foundation Awards. The awards recognize individuals or teams that have significantly contributed to scientific research that improves public health. The prize is a $30,000 grant from the Astellas USA Foundation's award
Shahriar Mobashery, Navari Family Professor in Life Sciences in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Notre Dame, was given the award for his research on mechanisms of antibiotic resistance, design of novel classes of antibiotics, and investigations of the bacterial envelope.
Esther S. Takeuchi, a professor of chemical and biological engineering at the State University of New York, Buffalo, was honored for her pioneering work on silver vanadium oxide battery technology, which has enabled the development of implantable cardiac defibrillators.
Harold (Barry) Dellinger, Patrick F. Taylor Chair of Environmental Chemistry at Louisiana State University, was selected for his pioneering research on the environmental aspects of combustion.
The winners will present their research during a symposium at the 2008 ACS fall national meeting in Philadelphia.
