BASF Materials Aid 'Green' Home

BASF provided construction chemicals to the National Homebuilder Mainstream GreenHome recently built in Raleigh, N.C. Cherokee Investment Partners, a redeveloper of contaminated sites, is leading the environmentally friendly homebuilding demonstration. In 2005, Cherokee offered to clean up, at no cost, the former Union Carbide site in Bhopal, India, where a 1984 chemical leak killed thousands of people. BASF products used in the GreenHome project include spray-applied polyurethane Comfort Foam and Styropor polystyrene insulation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter