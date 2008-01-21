Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

January 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Yuntianhua International Chemical, a state-owned Chinese firm, lost five people in a fatal sulfuric acid plant explosion on Jan. 13. The accident, in the southeast China city of Kunming, also injured 33, the country's official media reports. The company produces fertilizers.

Lanxess will discontinue production of ion-exchange resins at its Birmingham, N.J., plant in May. The closure will affect about 90 employees. Lanxess says it will continue to supply customers from plants in Leverkusen and Bitterfeld, Germany, and a planned facility in Gujarat, India.

Galapagos has extended a drug discovery collaboration with Eli Lilly & Co. through the end of 2008. Galapagos' BioFocus DPI division will screen Lilly-provided compounds to identify candidates for the drug company's nuclear hormone receptor research program. The extension of the three-year-old pact is worth more than $1.2 million for Belgium-based Galapagos.

Merck KGaA has acquired Solvent Innovation, a 10-year-old ionic liquids company based in Cologne, Germany. According to Merck, Solvent Innovation has developed ionic liquids for lubricant and plastic antistatic applications.

Linde will upgrade facilities in Lovington, N.M., and Phoenix to improve quality and supply of anhydrous hydrogen chloride for semiconductor and other customers. The upgrade includes a 35% capacity expansion at the Phoenix plant.

NanoGram, a developer and licensor of technology for the manufacture of nanostructured materials, has completed a $32 million financing round. The firm says the funds will help it expand its solar technology and nanomaterials businesses.

Syngenta and Rohm and Haas's AgroFresh subsidiary plan an alliance to commercialize AgroFresh's Invinsa technology for stress protection in field crops. Invinsa is a sprayable form of 1-methylcyclopropene now used to maintain the freshness of fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

Pfizer has obtained a worldwide exclusive license to develop Scil Technology's CD-RAP, a cartilage-specific growth factor applicable to patients with osteoarthritis. Scil could reap $250 million in milestones.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start-ups
10 Start-Ups to Watch 2024
Business
Business Roundup
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start-ups
On our radar 2024

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE