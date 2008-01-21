Calgon Carbon Adds Activated Carbon

Calgon Carbon will spend $20 million to restart an idle production line at its Big Sandy activated carbon plant in Catlettsburg, Ky. The project will add up to 70 million lb of capacity to meet anticipated demand from electric utilities removing mercury from coal-fired power-plant flue gas. "Based on our discussions with approximately 15 power companies, we believe that demand for powdered activated carbon for mercury removal will exceed 300 million lb in 2010," Calgon CEO John Stanik says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter