Call For Nominations For Maryland Chemist Award

Nominations are sought for the 2008 Maryland Chemist Award. The award, presented annually by the ACS Maryland Section, recognizes and honors a member of the section who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in pure or applied chemistry, chemical engineering, or chemical education. The work must have been performed in Maryland.
Nominations should include copies of the nominee's résumé and a list of publications, along with a short statement describing the outstanding contributions of the nominee to scientific research, education, industry, and technology.
Nominations may be sent, preferably by e-mail, to asherman@ndm.edu or by mail to Angela R. Sherman, College of Notre Dame of Maryland, 4701 North Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210. The submission deadline is April 15.
