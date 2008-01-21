DSM Snaps Up Resins Maker

DSM has acquired the Rhode Island company Soluol, a producer of high-performance urethane resins with annual sales of $20 million. The resins are used in applications including paints and coatings, adhesives, and packaging. DSM says the purchase, for an undisclosed price, boosts its specialty resins presence in North America and adds new technology as well as a new production facility in Rhode Island.
