Daniel Nocera Wins Harrison Howe Award; Call For Nominations

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

January 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 3
Daniel G. Nocera, Henry Dreyfus Professor of Energy and professor of chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the 2008 Harrison Howe Award, presented annually by the ACS Rochester Section in memory of section cofounder Harrison E. Howe. The award recognizes and encourages a scientist who has made outstanding contributions to chemistry and shows the potential for further achievement.

Nocera is being recognized for his research on energy conversion in biology and chemistry, particularly on solar generation of hydrogen and oxygen from water. He discovered multielectron photoreactions for hydrogen production and pioneered the molecular understanding of proton-coupled electron transfer.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2009 Harrison Howe Award. Send a synopsis of the nominee's accomplishments, a curriculum vitae and list of publications, and a maximum of five reprints electronically and preferably in Word or PDF to hhowe@chem.rochester.edu by July 1. Two supporting letters containing additional information about the candidate may be included. A follow-up e-mail should be sent to Patrick Holland at holland@chem.rochester.edu to confirm receipt of the package. Nomination packages will be kept active for a maximum of three years. For more information, visit www.chem.rochester.edu/howe.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

