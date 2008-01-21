David Clemmer Receives Akron Section Award

David E. Clemmer, the Robert & Marjorie Mann Chair of Chemistry at Indiana University, Bloomington, received the 2007 Akron Section Award. The award, given by the ACS Akron Section, recognizes young industrial or academic scientists who show great promise in their professional careers and promotes their interaction with section members. The award consists of $1,000 and a plaque.
Clemmer's research involves the development of methods for studying the structures of complex low-symmetry systems in the gas phase. These methods are being applied to several types of problems, including elucidation of fundamental issues associated with how a protein folds and studies of complex mixtures of proteins.
